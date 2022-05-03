Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 2,552.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

