Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 354,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,107. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

