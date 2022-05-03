Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after buying an additional 441,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $12,459,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,088.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 281,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

