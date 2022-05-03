Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $440,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comerica by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,646. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

