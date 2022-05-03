Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,975,000 after purchasing an additional 229,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,210. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

