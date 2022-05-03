Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 265,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,773. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

