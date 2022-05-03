Fractal Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 658,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after purchasing an additional 371,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.03.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

