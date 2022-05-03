Fractal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 16,701 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,701 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.70) to GBX 6,100 ($76.20) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 167,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,588. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

