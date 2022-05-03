Fractal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 31,000 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 7,035,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

