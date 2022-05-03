Fractal Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,952 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.03 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

