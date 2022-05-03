Fractal Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

