Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,668 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NVT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 19,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

