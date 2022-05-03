Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,180 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.