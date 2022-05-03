Fractal Investments LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.7% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

