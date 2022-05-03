Fractal Investments LLC Invests $20.52 Million in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,521,000. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 7.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,847,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 15,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,036. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

