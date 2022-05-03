Fractal Investments LLC Invests $236,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,807 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.60. 2,303,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,432. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

