Fractal Investments LLC Invests $248,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.50. 2,729,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,404. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

