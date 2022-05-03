Fractal Investments LLC Invests $411,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitable by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Equitable by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 74,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

