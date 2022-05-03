Fractal Investments LLC Invests $885,000 in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Holly Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,436. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

