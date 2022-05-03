Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $41,423,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,144. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

