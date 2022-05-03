Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

NTRS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.