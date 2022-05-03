Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 317.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 45.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,960,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.