Fractal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 54,600 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,352,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 1,134,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 258,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

