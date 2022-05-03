Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 53,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.18. 17,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,576. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.75.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

