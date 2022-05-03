Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

