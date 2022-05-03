Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SDIPF stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $8.08.
