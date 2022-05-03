Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SDIPF stock remained flat at $$8.08 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

