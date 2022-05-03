Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Frax has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $26.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

