Frax Share (FXS) Trading Down 9% This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $25.69 or 0.00066736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $416.36 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

