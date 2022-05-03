Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,835. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

