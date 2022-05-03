Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

