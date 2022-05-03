Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.10, but opened at $86.02. Freshpet shares last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 10,078 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.
Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
