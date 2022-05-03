Frontier Group’s (ULCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of ULCC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

