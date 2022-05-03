FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $39.11

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $39.11 or 0.00101562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.35 billion and $99.84 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.80 or 1.00043276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00029283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,638,679 coins and its circulating supply is 136,769,343 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

