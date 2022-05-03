Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

