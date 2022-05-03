Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

FULT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. 1,341,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

