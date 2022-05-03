Gala Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $972.23 million and approximately $272.92 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

