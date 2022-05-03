GamerCoin (GHX) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $318,663.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,386,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

