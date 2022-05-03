Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Gannett has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $826.54 million during the quarter.

Gannett stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. Gannett has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gannett by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

