GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 47.4% in April

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.