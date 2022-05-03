GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 522,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

