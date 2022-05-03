GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($45.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ETR:G1A traded down €0.22 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching €36.31 ($38.22). 192,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.72 and its 200-day moving average is €41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.