GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($45.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ETR:G1A traded down €0.22 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching €36.31 ($38.22). 192,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.72 and its 200-day moving average is €41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

