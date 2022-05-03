Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 42,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

