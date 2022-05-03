Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

