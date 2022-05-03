Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

