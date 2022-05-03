Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

