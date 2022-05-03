Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,345 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

