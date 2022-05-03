Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average of $175.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

