Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.