Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

