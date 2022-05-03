Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.